Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $2,337,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

SWKS opened at $194.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

