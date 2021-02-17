Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.48.

SNBR traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. 664,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,686. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $133.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

