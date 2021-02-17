Sleep Number Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,447 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,686% compared to the average volume of 137 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.