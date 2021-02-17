Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Hits $1.94 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars.

