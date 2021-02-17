Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $864.56

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 864.56 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 683 ($8.92), with a volume of 172744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 697 ($9.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 708.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 648.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 6.89%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

