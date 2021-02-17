SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.96.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SRU.UN traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.00. 417,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.58 and a twelve month high of C$31.69.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.