SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.96.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 417,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$31.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.33.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.