Smartshare 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $82,246.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $82,246.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00139212 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.