SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85), but opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) shares last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.79), with a volume of 23,218 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 60,000 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23). Also, insider Frederic Hervouet acquired 51,967 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

