SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85), but opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) shares last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.79), with a volume of 23,218 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.27.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.
About SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF)
SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
