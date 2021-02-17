Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 1,103 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $331.58. 814,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,012,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.29 and a 200-day moving average of $302.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.