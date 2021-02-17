Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 45,295 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1,527.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,247 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,335,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

