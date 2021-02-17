Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.22 and its 200-day moving average is $168.47. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

