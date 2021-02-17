Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $55,770.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 2,050,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

