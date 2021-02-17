SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.

SNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$34.10.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

