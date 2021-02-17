SnowSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.80 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and $3.80 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.76 or 0.00150208 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00327824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00069983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00452658 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00172796 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

