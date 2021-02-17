SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

TLMD opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

