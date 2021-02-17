Social Send Trading 23% Higher This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Social Send has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $975,756.68 and approximately $49.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001657 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001908 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 132.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

