Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.83

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.83 ($17.45) and traded as high as €19.01 ($22.36). Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) shares last traded at €18.92 ($22.26), with a volume of 9,335,120 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.70 ($22.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.83.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

