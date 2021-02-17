Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Gap Down to $20.68

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $17.10. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 34,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a PE ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.