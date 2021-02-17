Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.50. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 564 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STWRY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

