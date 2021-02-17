Solana (SOL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71.98 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Solana has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $71.98 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.50 or 0.00016264 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.75 or 0.00873810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.34 or 0.05129691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00045886 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00031254 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

