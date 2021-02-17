Solar Capital (SLRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Solar Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.60 million, a PE ratio of -157.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.