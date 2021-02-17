Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SUNS opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

