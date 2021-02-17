SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.60. 68,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,535. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

