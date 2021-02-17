SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Northland Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 36.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.95.

SEDG stock opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.33.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

