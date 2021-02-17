SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.30 and a 200 day moving average of $263.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,751,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,394,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,818,000 after purchasing an additional 960,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

