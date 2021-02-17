Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,811% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,960. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.