Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.45

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $11.59. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

