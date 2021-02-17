SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.48

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.48 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 22.60 ($0.30). SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 5,410,305 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.48.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

