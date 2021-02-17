Sologenic (SOLO) Price Reaches $0.81

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Sologenic has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $162.90 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00309207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00082706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00071900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00084757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00435713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00173400 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,687 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

