SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.59 Million

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $54,756.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,367,345 coins. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

SoMee.Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

