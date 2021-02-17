Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 715,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 327,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

