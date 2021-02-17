Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 715,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 327,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.
About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.
