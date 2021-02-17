SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Up 8.1%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 195,637,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 44,408,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

