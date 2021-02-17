Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Acquires 17,040 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.78% of Henry Schein worth $74,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,728. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

