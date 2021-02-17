Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 1.61% of Perrigo worth $98,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

