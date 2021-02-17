Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 212,443 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $75,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.