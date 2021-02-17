Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Decreases Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,664 shares during the quarter. Magna International accounts for about 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.46% of Magna International worth $98,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

NYSE MGA traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 95,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.