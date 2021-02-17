Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $109.01 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 317,498 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 461,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,706,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

