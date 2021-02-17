Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $113.40 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up approximately 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 1.33% of Alleghany worth $113,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y traded up $7.79 on Wednesday, reaching $609.35. 674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,117. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.61. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

