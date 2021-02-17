Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $126 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 370,907 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $125,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 168,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.