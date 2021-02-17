Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $130.30 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $130,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 135,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 276,492 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 263,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $3,411,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 368,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,939,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

