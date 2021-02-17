Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $72.78 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 445,405 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.17% of The Blackstone Group worth $72,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,260,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. 39,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.