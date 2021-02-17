Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $76.64 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,871 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.53% of Elanco Animal Health worth $76,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 29,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

