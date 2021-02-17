Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $82.99 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $82,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 117,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

