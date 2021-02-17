Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $90.12 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.10% of Booking worth $90,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 16.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,970.20.

Shares of BKNG traded up $30.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,214.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,412. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,931.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

