Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Purchases 186,862 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 4.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $144,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 2,007,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,337,859. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $296.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

