Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares during the period. Flex comprises approximately 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 1.25% of Flex worth $112,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 43.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 219,811 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 2,775.0% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,043. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 259,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,031. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.