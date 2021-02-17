Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 59,799 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 3.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.16% of Cigna worth $123,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,522.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,078,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.17. 14,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

