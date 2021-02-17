Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 248,688 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.16% of NXP Semiconductors worth $68,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.65. 56,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average is $146.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

