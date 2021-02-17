Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 150,849 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,849 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.36% of SVB Financial Group worth $71,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.60.

Shares of SIVB traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.60. 7,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,707. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.46 and a 200-day moving average of $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $528.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

